FELONY ARRESTS
Ranjit Brar, 40, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:08 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Todd Long, 38, of the 2700 block of Pepper Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:50 p.m. Nov. 4 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Roy W. Hamilton, 52, of the 1200 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:50 p.m. Nov. 4 on Hammonton Smartsville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Courtney Oldham, 31, of the 2200 block of Powell Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:40 a.m. Nov. 4 at Fourth Street and Elm Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gretchen Vogelsang, 35, of the 1800 block of Greengate Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:27 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.