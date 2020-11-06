FELONY ARRESTS
Floyd S. Haberle, 21, of the 150 block of East Webster Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:55 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Sutter County Courthouse on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Anisha R. Ram, 28, of West Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 6 on Highway 70. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jessie J. Bailey, 59, of the 1710 block of Charlotte Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:42 p.m. Nov. 5 at 5th Street and E Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael P. Montgomery, 31, of the 210 block of E 18th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:33 p.m. Nov. 5 at B Street and 9th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kristy A. Kirker, 28, of the 8190 block of Hallwood Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:56 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 1100 block of B Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.