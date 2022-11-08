FELONY ARRESTS

Nicole Quinn, 41, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:26 a.m. Nov. 6 on Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

