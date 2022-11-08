FELONY ARRESTS
Nicole Quinn, 41, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:26 a.m. Nov. 6 on Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Laura Patterson, 54, of the 4200 block of Highway 99, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:47 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 4200 block of Highway 99 in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Wall, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:37 p.m. Nov. 6 on Gray Avenue at Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kayla Sanchez, 31, of the 1400 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:01 p.m. Nov. 6 on Clark Avenue at Forbes Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Surjit Shergill, 41, of the 2500 block of Emerald Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:43 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 2500 block of Emerald Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and child endangerment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shancce Stoffers, 38, of the 2100 block of Casa Dulce Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Nov. 5 on Boyd Street at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kelly Smith, 36, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Chavez, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 5 on Sutter Street at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and four counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chelsea Linson, 23, of the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 5 on S. Walton Avenue at Mesa Verde on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, check fraud, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, committing a felony while released on bail, four counts of failure to appear and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Lewis, 35, of the 1900 block of Maxwell Avenue, Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:19 p.m. Nov. 5 on State Route 20 east of Stabler Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sunty Kaewbunyord, 35, of the 700 block of Bedlow Drive, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 6 on southbound Highway 99 north of State Route 113 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, possession of narcotics and bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Uriostegui, 32, of the 1600 block of Hooper Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:06 p.m. Nov. 4 on Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance while armed, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darrell Rojas, 48, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:17 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 900 block of 14th Street in Marysville on suspicion of committing a felony while released on bail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Jimenez, 43, of the 1800 block of Kristin Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4 on Highway 99 at Lincoln Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Block, 33, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:53 p.m. Nov. 4 on A Street at Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, three counts of violation of probation and five counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sean G. Able, 35, of the 1000 block of Hedge Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:43 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 5400 block of Arboga Road in Olivehurst on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Troy J. Matlock, 36, of the 1800 Third Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:18 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 300 block of A Street in Marysville on suspicion of buying or receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Harjeet Singh, 35, of the 1500 block of Cataba Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:25 a.m. Nov. 4 at Hard Rock Casino and Hotel on suspicion of possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a silencer, criminal conspiracy and possession of marijuana for sale. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Eduardo Hernandez, 24, of the 1300 block of Steinbeck Drive, Pittsburg, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:24 a.m. Nov. 6 on Highway 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gabriel Thomas, 43, of the 700 block of Hydrangea Drive, Vacaville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:35 a.m. Nov. 5 on the Howsley Road onramp to Highway 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Wyatt Haskins, 24, of the 3700 block of Riego Road, Elverta, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:59 p.m. Nov. 5 on Pleasant Grove Road north of Nicolaus Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Toshua M. Rikard, 31, of the 900 block of E. 21st Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:27 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 1900 block of Huston Street in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Brandon L. Self, 20, of the 4500 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:43 a.m. Nov. 4 on southbound Highway 70 just south of McGowen Parkway on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.