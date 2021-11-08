Felony Arrests
Jacob L. Sanchez, 46, of the 800 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:18 a.m. Nov. 7 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Oscar Semabia, 25, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 6 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sean Couch, 37, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:32 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, assault with a firearm on a person, and attempted murder. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Slim Pritchett, 54, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 p.m. Nov. 5 at his residence on suspicion of attempted rape with force. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lori Reed, 56, of the 600 block of D Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 5 at Colusa Highway and Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fabian Mendoza, 20, of the 300 block of Birchwood Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 a.m. Nov. 5 on 10th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Roger Cruz, 32, of Santa Rosa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:41 a.m. Nov. 7 at Lincoln Road and Railroad Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Clyde Deeds, 51, of the 200 block of F Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 6 on Sanders Road at Onstott Frontage Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Romero, 22, of Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:09 a.m. Nov. 5 on Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Demetrius Tyler, 19, of the 1700 block of Edwards Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 1400 block of Upland Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.