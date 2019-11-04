FELONY arrests
Alijah R. Garrovillas, 36, of the 1100 block of Holly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:14 p.m. Nov. 3 on Holly Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, inflicting corporal injury, and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Glenn Cowles, 50, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 3:56 p.m. Nov. 3 in Wheatland on suspicion of forgery and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Antonio Fuentes-Bernardino, 46, of the 1100 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:19 p.m. Nov. 3 at his residence on suspicion of willfully causing injury or harm to a child and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jorge F. Cortez-Garcia, 32, of the 1800 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 2 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cornellius J. Lee, 33, of the 1400 block of Youngs Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:59 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miriam Olvera, 27, of the 11200 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:10 a.m. Nov. 2 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Pablo C. Garcia, 33, of the 4800 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Sutter County Booking on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Richard J. Brooks, 55, of North Highlands, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 3. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christina M. Berman, 23, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 2. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Eric Tomei, 36, of Rocklin, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2 on Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.