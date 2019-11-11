FELONY arrests
Dustin Schmidt, 22, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:57 p.m. Nov. 10 on suspicion of selling marijuana. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mohammad M. Sholiay, 33, of the 2800 block of Jefferson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:25 p.m. Nov. 9 at his residence on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angelo I. Resendez, 21, of Roseville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:42 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 900 block of Market Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ivan S. Shelton, 21, of the 1600 block of Twisted River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of battery against a spouse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nur S. Handayani, 42, of the 500 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 a.m. Nov. 9 at her residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William A. Ferguson, 50, of the 500 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 a.m. Nov. 9 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Juventino Machuca Elizondo, 42, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:49 p.m. Nov. 10. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Vanessa M. Ollar, 35, of the 2100 block of Buchanan Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:02 p.m. Nov. 10. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth D. Bloom, 56, of Anderson, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:58 p.m. Nov. 9. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rodney D. Ladd, 56, of the 2400 block of Madrone Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:40 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 1700 block of Acacia Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John D.R. Alston, 31, of the 100 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:46 a.m. Nov. 9. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Maria J. Torres-Contreras, 54, of the 1400 block of Stewart Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. Nov. 9 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.