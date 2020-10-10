FELONY ARRESTS
Mohammad Essa Asghri, 20, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:52 p.m. Oct. 8 at the 2000 block of South Township Road, Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Otha Terraine Smith, 49, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol Oct. 9 at state route 99 at Catlett Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Courtney Nicole Copeland, 43, of Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:58 p.m. Oct. 9 at the court lobby. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Geoffrey Lee Smallwood, 30, of the 300 block of Ohio Street, Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol 4:15 p.m. Oct. 9 at state route 99 at Riviera Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Alexandro Ceballos, 31, of the 9000 block of Albert Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:03 a.m. Oct. 10 at state route 99 at Eager Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.