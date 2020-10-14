FELONY ARRESTS
Rocky D. Baker, 39, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 13 in the JC Penny parking lot at the Yuba-Sutter Mall on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an opium pipe or syringe, possession of marijuana for sale and out of county warrants. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ignacio Lopez, 31, of the 800 block of Pershing Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:11 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 800 block of Pershing Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of violating post release community supervision and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Isaiah J. Mims, 18, of the 700 block of E. 21st Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 7:33 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 700 block of E. 21st Street in Marysville on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and domestic battery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Miguel C. Hazen, 24, of the 1600 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 6:46 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.