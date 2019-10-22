Felony Arrests
Jason A. Barnes, 47, of the 1200 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 800 block of Spiva Avenue on suspicion of altering or forging vehicle registration. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Arturo N. Martinez-Oliveros, 48, of the 10 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:47 p.m. Oct. 21 on Highway 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Caleb B. Ingle, 26, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:39 p.m. Oct. 20 on Highway 113 at Cranmore Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alfonso O. Hernandez, 28, of the 6000 block of Alpine Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:39 p.m. Oct. 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.