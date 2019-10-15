FELONY arrests
Angelo Hinojosa, 29, of the 30 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 14 on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alexis F. Cortez, 21, of the 1200 block of Stewart Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:52 p.m. Oct. 14 on suspicion of being a former felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and owning a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Brandon M. Fuller, 39, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:26 p.m. Oct. 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel A. Castro, 47, of the 400 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:27 p.m. Oct. 14 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nancy Yang, 30, of the 700 block of Kiley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 13 on Bridge Street and Linden Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles F. Tyler, 57, of Irvine, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:33 p.m. Oct. 13 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.