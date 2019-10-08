FELONY arrests
Jesse N.C. Shoats, 36, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roger C. Martin, 56, of the 500 block of King Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 7 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and transporting methamphetamine. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dennis H. Lee, 54, of the 5700 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 5700 block of Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Candice S. Pasley, 33, Pacifica, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 800 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and false personation. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.