Felony Arrests
Kent D. Foster, 38, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:36 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 40 block of 2nd Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard T. Munday, 46, of the 800 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 on Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel A. Herbert, 43, of Lincoln was arrested by the Yuba Sutter NET-5 narcotics unit at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 1200 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of having an illegal cannabis grow. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jardeep S. Chima, 21, of the 1900 block of Hardial Drive, Yuba City , was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:25 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 1200 block of Oswald Road on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer L. Jones, 43, of the 1400 block of I Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:35 a.m. Oct. 8 on suspicion of evading police. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests
William W. Bartel-Kennedy, 35, of the 1700 block of Ash Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 8. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Glenn J. Devries, 57, of the 1200 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:08 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 100 block of Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John A. Vanunen, 57, of the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. Oct. 8. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ashley L. Smith, 28, of the 2200 block of Cumiskey Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:14 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 600 block of B Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.