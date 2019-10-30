Felony Arrests
Demaurija M. Collins, 27, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:17 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of false personation. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicole J. Kelley, 30, of the 1000 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 a.m. Oct. 29 at her residence on suspicion of embezzlement. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ka’eo D. Malaka, 30, of the 1000 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:41 a.m. Oct. 29 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew R. Wilson, 32, of the 1700 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:11 p.m. Oct. 28 on Gray Avenue on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Erica D. Hammons, 32, of the 1700 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:55 p.m. Oct. 28 on Gray Avenue on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Kapena B. Tangaro, 29, of the 1000 block of Broken Spur Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:29 p.m. Oct. 29 on 10th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dennis L. Belcher, 63, of the 800 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:48 p.m. Oct. 28 on Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.