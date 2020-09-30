FELONY ARRESTS
Michael S. Jackson, 40, of the 400 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:08 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 300 block of McRea Way in Yuba City on suspicion of spousal abuse, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, criminal threats and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gabriella Ortiz-Salas, 27, of the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 4:09 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 5200 block of Aspen Way in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Rhonda R. Shoats, 36, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:27 p.m. Sept. 28 at Ellis Lake in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and violation of parole. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Austin K. Clark, 22, of the 10 block of Arizona Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 30 block of Arizona Way in Olivehurst on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Robert T. Vasques, 67, of the 300 block of B Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:32 a.m. Sept. 29 on University Avenue south of Bridge Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Elias G. Chavez, 39, of the 300 block of McRea Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 300 block of McRea Way in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ralph T. Stormer, 54, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 on Thirteenth Street at Orange Street in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.