FELONY ARRESTS
Tyler Atwood, 24, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:27 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 900 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Margueis-Barberena, 26, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 29 at his residence on suspicion of kidnapping and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Paul D. Opheim, 44, of the 9900 block of Texas Hill Road, Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:43 p.m. Sept. 29 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John Dortch, 38, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:27 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 600 block of Garden Highway on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, burglary, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.