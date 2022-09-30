FELONY ARRESTS
FELONY ARRESTS
Angela Singh, 43, of the 500 block of Shanghai Bend Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 29 at her own residence, on suspicion of grand theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Candace Leach, 30, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the 300 block of River Oaks Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Crystina Rodriguez, 29, of the 300 block of Hetherington Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Garden Highway. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chi-Yin Her, 26, of the 4400 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Sept. 30 at State Highway 99 north and State Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
