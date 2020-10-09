FELONY ARRESTS
Paul D. White, 34, of the 1770 block of McCarthy Avenue, Olievhurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 8 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Natalie Austin, 44, of the 1350 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:21 p.m. Oct. 8 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony M. Smith, 44, of the 2670 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:14 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 5530 block of Arboga Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted petty theft, and possessing narcotics. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amritpal Singh, 20, of the 1300 block of Jodi Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:20 p.m. Oct. 7 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Corey D. Pendarvis, 43, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:57 a.m. Oct. 8 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.