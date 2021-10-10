FELONY ARRESTS
Jermaine Barber, 36, of the 1200 block of the Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:20 a.m. Oct. 8 at his own residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John Alston, 35 of the 1500 block of Pondview Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the 500 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of child abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Kuldip Dulai, 34, of the 1500 block of Dorothy Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:04 p.m. Oct. 7 at the 1800 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.