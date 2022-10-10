FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher Robles, 41, of the 300 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:56 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 1200 block of Crest Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adrian Alvarez, 21, of the 9900 block of California Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:40 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 9900 block of California Street in Live Oak on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, 19, of the 4100 block of Donald Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:41 p.m. Oct. 8 on Alturas Street at Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing or importing a short barreled rifle, carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, transportation or sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hardeep Singh, 38, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 1100 block of B Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Borsberry, 41, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 300 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jared Flower, 30, of the 700 block of E. Lassen Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 9 on Highway 99 at Laurel Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tony Ramirez, 53, of the 500 block of Carpenter Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:36 p.m. Oct. 9 on State Route 20 at Humphrey Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carolyn Bruton, 44, of the 1500 block of Alfred Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:05 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 1500 block of Alfred Way in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Pace, 48, of the 300 block of Humphrey Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 8 on Bridge Street at Gray Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Aveves, 22, of the 800 block of Frederick Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 800 block of Frederick Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, obstructing and evading with willful disregard for safety. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Vazquez, 42, of the 5600 block of Tish Circle, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12 a.m. Oct. 9 on northbound Highway 99 at Sunsweet Boulevard in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hector Castaneda Jr., 28, of the 600 block of Diamond Point Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. OCt. 9 on Oswald Road at Orchard Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Soto-Juache, 32, of the 9200 block of Jean Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Oct. 7 on Gray Avenue at Louise Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and child abuse causing possible great bodily injury or death. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Janice Hill, 73, of the 1500 block of Portofino Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:01 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of Stabler Lane in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.