FELONY ARRESTS

Christopher Robles, 41, of the 300 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:56 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 1200 block of Crest Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

