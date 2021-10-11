FELONY ARRESTS
Michael W. Talbit, 45, of the 1500 block of Garnet Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:38 p.m. Oct. 10 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isaias Vasquez Ramirez, 23, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:12 p.m. Oct. 10 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason P. Zuber, 41, of the 1900 block of 18th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:22 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 400 block of Mesa Street, Wheatland, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luis Barrera-Nequiz, 23, of the 200 block of Julie Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Louanna Schmidt, 58, of Pioneer, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:16 p.m. Oct. 9 at Colusa Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chander Sidher, 34, of the 1900 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:32 p.m. Oct. 8 at his residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John Alston, 35, of the 1500 block of Pondview Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of child abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jermaine Barber, 36, of the 1200 block of the Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:20 a.m. Oct. 8 at his own residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Daniel R. Smith, 40, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:42 a.m. Oct. 11 in Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lorna Johal, 56, of the 100 block of Del Monte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:54 p.m. Oct. 10 on Highway 99, south of West Riego Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Guizar I. Godinez, 46, of the 5500 block of Cottonwood Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:59 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 5200 block of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dylan Chase, 27, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:12 a.m. Oct. 10 on Highway 99, south of Messick Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nathaniel P. Armstrong, 26, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:14 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 2600 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Zavala-Anguiano, 22, of the 3500 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 9 on Highway 20 at Hageman Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shawn Agrifoglio, 52, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Franklin Road and Wilbur Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kuldip Dulai, 34, of the 1500 block of Dorothy Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:04 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 1800 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.