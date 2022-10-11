Ronald Webb, 31, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 10 at the 500 block of Boyd Street, on suspicion of cultivation and possession of marijuana (up to six-plus plants). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis Curiel, 40, of the 9700 block of Richard Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:17 p.m. Oct. 10 at the 9700 block of Richard Road, Live Oak, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 or 15-years-old. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kimberly Ann Rorie, 44, of the 5700 block of Fruitland Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:07 p.m. Oct. 10 at 4th and Elm Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.