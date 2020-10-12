FELONY ARRESTS
Richard J. Hodges, 20, of the 600 block of North Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:37 p.m. Oct. 11 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
George C. Kline, 53, of Pleasant Hill was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 1400 block of Tharp Road on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vicente Cuevas, 21, of the 1400 block of Countryside Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:17 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 1200 block of Franklin Avenue on suspicion of two counts of carrying a loaded firearm and driving under the influence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fedor Tarasov, 31, of the 1000 block of Hacienda Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alexander Benavidez, 25, of the 1700 block of North Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:26 a.m. Oct. 9 on North Beale Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mohammad E. Asghri, 20, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:52 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 2000 block of South Township Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard J. Owens, 26, of the 1100 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:37 a.m. Oct. 11 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elias Urquidez, 33, of the 900 block of Clinton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:39 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 100 block of Clinton Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose A. Ceballos, 31, of the 9000 block of Albert Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:03 a.m. Oct. 10 on Highway 99 at Eager Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Courtney N. Copeland, 43, of Marysville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:58 p.m. Oct. 9 at the court lobby. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Geoffrey L. Smallwood, 30, of the 300 block of Ohio Street, Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 9 on Highway 99 at Riviera Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Otha T. Smith, 49, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol Oct. 9 on Highway 99 at Catlett Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.