FELONY ARRESTS
Talon Panowitz, 18, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 11 at Gray Avenue and Williams Way on suspicion of attempted murder, manufacturing an assault weapon, illegally possessing an assault weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
April Mackill, 34, of the 1200 block of Broken Spur Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:47 p.m. Oct. 11 at River Oaks Boulevard and Hidden Creek Way. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Timothy Carpenter, 24, of the 9700 block of L Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Percy Avenue and Neilson Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.