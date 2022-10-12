Alvin Dacosta Williams, 54, of the 2100 block of River Bank Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 11 at the 1100 block of D Street, on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Denise Janet Lamelle, 45, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 11 at the 5900 block of Garden Avenue, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lauren Danielle Frediani, 38, of the 18000 block of Piper Lane, Penn Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 11 at State Highway 20 at Hammonton-Smartsville Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Corey Greathouse, 42, of the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 10 at Market and Sutter Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Khalid Mahaiudin, 46, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:42 a.m. Oct. 11 at State Highway 99 and Sacramento Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.