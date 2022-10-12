FELONY ARRESTS

Alvin Dacosta Williams, 54, of the 2100 block of River Bank Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 11 at the 1100 block of D Street, on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

