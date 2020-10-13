FELONY ARRESTS
Jennifer A. Jenner, 59, of the 1100 block of Galaxy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:32 p.m. Oct. 12 at her residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jorden L. Brokenbrough, 22, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 12 at his residence on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a gun silencer, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Fabian L. Villareal, 36, of the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:17 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mahayla N. Shadwick, 18, of the 2100 block of Rhine Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:14 p.m. Oct. 12 on A Street on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeffrey C. Comer, 46, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9 on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.