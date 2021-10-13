FELONY ARRESTS
Justina Costa, 31, of the 900 block of Crisp Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 8:04 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 900 block of Crisp Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roy Spencer II, 31, of the 200 block of Eighth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Grayson Crocker, 46, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 10400 block of Highway 99 on suspicion of second degree burglary, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, shoplifting and false identification to a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andriana R. Lopez, 33, of the 9200 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1600 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and several outstanding warrants. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kayles M. Miller, 18, of the 1900 block of Knights Ferry Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:09 a.m. Oct. 12 on Plumas Arboga Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.