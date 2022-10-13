Blair Christopher Allendale, 31, of Auburn, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:51 a.m. Oct. 12 at the 4900 block of Olivehurst Avenue, on suspicion of obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Starbuck Greywolf, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 p.m. Oct. 11 at the 300 block of Woodbridge Avenue, on suspicion of attempted second-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Treat, 27, of the 1600 block of George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:58 p.m. Oct. 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brian Davis, 30, of the 700 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of oral copulation with a victim under 10 years old, possession of obscene matter involving a minor in sexual acts with the intent to distribute. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dawson Daniel Keeler, 23, of Roseville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:38 p.m. Oct. 12 at State Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.