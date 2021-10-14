FELONY ARRESTS
Candi L. Jenkins, 35, of the 4100 block of Wichita Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 2100 block of Wichita Way on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kristen Lee, 38, of the 1100 block of Mayette Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:39 p.m. Oct. 13 at her residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possessing a controlled substance for sale, and child endangerment. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamie Kissel, 37, of the 1100 block of Mayette Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:50 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard on suspicion of child endangerment, possessing a controlled substance for sale, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Isaiah M. Sharp, 23, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:57 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 1800 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda, on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon Neel, 37, of the 1900 block of Second Avenue, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:56 a.m. Oct. 13 at Phillips Road and Smith Road on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Guillermo A. Soto-Guzman, 20, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dennis L. Mims, 38, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:09 a.m. Oct. 13 on North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.