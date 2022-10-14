Robert Leal, 22, of the 1100 block of Third Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 13 at his own residence, on suspicion of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Mims, 33, of Richmond,, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 13 at Upland Drive and Qurrous Avenue, on suspicion of attempted second-degree robbery and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Karambir Gill, 18, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. Oct. 13 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Reed, 29, of Antelope, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:13 p.m. Oct. 13 at the 400 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amandeep Sandhu, 35, of Delta, British Columbia, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:41 a.m. Oct. 14 at the 800 block of West Onstott and Colusa-Frontage Road. The person was booked into Sutter County Jail.