FELONY ARRESTS
Dennis M. Ryan, 66, of the 1600 block of Dorothy Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 on Stabler Lane on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Daniel J. Bratcher, 36, of the 800 block of Nichols Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:19 p.m. Oct. 14 on Alicia Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lani K. King, 38, of the 5700 block of Grove Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:07 p.m. Oct. 14 on Simpson Lane. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Chio C. Saelee, 44, of North Highlands was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 14 on Mathews Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Said Ilham, 18, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 14 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.