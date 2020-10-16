FELONY ARRESTS
Noralisa Aleman, 27, of the 900 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:57 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of battery of a peace officer or emergency personnel. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rocky E. Wagoner, 57, of the 1800 block of Charlotte Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 on Simpson Lane on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Julio C. V. Barajas, 27, of the 300 block of River Oaks Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 3:20 p.m. Oct. 15 on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Surjit S. Cheema, 42, of the 1600 block of Tamarack Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm and a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael J. Carrillo, 51, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:27 a.m. Oct. 15 on Sierra Avenue on suspicion of a convicted felon purchasing tear gas and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mandeep S. Lally, 30, of the 1500 block of Berkshire Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 800 block of Spiva Avenue on suspicion of arson, threatening to commit a crime, and carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.