FELONY ARREST
Hector Gomez, 35, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:19 a.m. Oct. 16 at the 400 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of second degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Fernando Sevilla-Cruz, 22, of Meridian, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:55 p.m. Oct. 14 at West Butte Road, Sutter. The person was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marc Maple, 32, of the 1300 block of West Century Boulevard, Lodi, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 15 at Highway 99 at Howsley Road. The person was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kendall Samson, 22, of the 100 block of Morton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:44 p.m. Oct. 15 at Colusa and Gray Avenue, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rafael Garcia, 29, of the 800 block of Walnut Street Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:55 p.m. Oct. 15 at Kimball and Cooper Avenue, Yuba City. The person was booked into Sutter County Jail.