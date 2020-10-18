FELONY ARRESTS
David A. Gilbert, 44, of the 700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, 9:34 a.m. Oct. 16 at his own residence on suspicion of possession of ammunition and a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Drevron R. Stanley, 29, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:48 a.m. Oct. 16 at the 300 block of Grant Way on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury involving a spouse and first-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mikeya N. Lane, 21, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 16 at his own residence on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.