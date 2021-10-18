FELONY ARRESTS
William Zapata, 28, of the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:56 p.m. Oct. 17 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Castro, 37, of the 500 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:20 p.m. Oct. 17 at Pease Road and Clark Avenue on suspicion of child endangerment and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael C. O’Brien, 74, of San Andreas, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 5200 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hector Gomez, 35, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:19 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 400 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of second-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Matthias Winther, 31, of Sutter County, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:51 p.m. Oct. 17 on Emerson Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Damian A. Hernandez, 39, of the 4700 block of Fleming Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 5400 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Bernal, 23, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 17 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ernest F. Hanson, 62, of the 1700 block of Skinner Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:10 a.m. Oct. 17 on Olivehurst Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas S. McGee, 40, of the 4900 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:19 a.m. Oct. 17 at Fifth Avenue and Western Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mercedes B. Rodriguez, 21, of the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:05 a.m. Oct. 16. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rafael Garcia, 29, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:55 p.m. Oct. 15 at Kimball Avenue and Cooper Avenue. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kendall Samson, 22, of the 100 block of Morton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:44 p.m. Oct. 15 at Colusa Avenue and Gray Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marc Maple, 32, of Lodi, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 15 on Highway 99 at Howsley Road. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fernando Sevilla-Cruz, 22, of Meridian, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:55 p.m. Oct. 14 on West Butte Road, Sutter. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.