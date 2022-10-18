FELONY ARRESTS

Matthew Phillip Largent, 24, of the 5700 block of Madden Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:16 a.m. Oct. 18 at Erle Road and Edgewater, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you