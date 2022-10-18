Matthew Phillip Largent, 24, of the 5700 block of Madden Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:16 a.m. Oct. 18 at Erle Road and Edgewater, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Steve Gilmore, 47, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 16 at Cooper Avenue and State Highway 20, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darrell Rojas, 48, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:04 a.m. Oct. 17 at the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.