FELONY ARRESTS
Berenice Sanchez-Lopez, 22, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Dustin Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sergio Rico, 35, of Folsom, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 29 on Plumas Lake Boulevard, east of Highway 70 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Adrian Avalos, 20, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:39 a.m. Sept. 30 at Crestmont Avenue and Sherwood Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.