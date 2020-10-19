FELONY ARRESTS
Sukhjeet S. Kooner, 21, of the 1570 block of 7th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:48 p.m. Oct. 17 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michalle O. Engquist, 34, of the 130 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:52 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 930 block of 14th Street on suspicion of resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mikeya N. Lane, 21, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 16 at his own residence on suspicion of abuse and assault involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tyler J. Peterson, 36, of the 14240 block of Neptune Lane, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 16 on Highway 20 and Loma Rica Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a firearm, inflicting corporal injury, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Drevron R. Stanley, 29, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:48 a.m. Oct. 16 at the 300 block of Grant Way on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury involving a spouse and first-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David A. Gilbert, 44, of the 700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, 9:34 a.m. Oct. 16 at his residence on suspicion of possession of ammunition and a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Antonio U. Vasquez, 32, of the 840 block of Taber Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3: 51 a.m. Oct. 18 at Clark Avenue and Forbes Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eric E. Niccum, 50, of the 1740 block of Esplanade Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:21 a.m. Oct. 18 on Highway 99 just north of Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donald E. Finnels, 39, of Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 3770 block of Rancho Road, Yuba County. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Linda G. Alvey, 63, of the 970 block of Voboril Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:54 p.m. Oct. 16 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.