FELONY ARRESTS
Cory Halverson, 45, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:25 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rufino Gonzalez Munguia, 52, of the 300 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Hughes, 31, of the 800 block of Bromley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 on Garden Highway on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Mayfield, 53, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 500 block of Garden Highway on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremiah James, 36, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 18 at Garden Highway and Percy Avenue on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Santiago Vargas Arreola, 39, of Fairfield, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 17 at 11th Street and D Street, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Andrea P. McCarthey, 22, of the 400 block of Silva Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:14 p.m. Oct. 17 at Highway 70 and Laurellen Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.