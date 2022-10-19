FELONY ARRESTS

Megan Pryor, 30, of the 1400 block of Mirada Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

