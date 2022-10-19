Megan Pryor, 30, of the 1400 block of Mirada Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamisha Pryor, 36, of the 1400 block of Mirada Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:54 p.m. Oct. 18 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyleigh Channel-Sheffield, 22, of the 200 block of El Margarita Road,, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Lewis Jr., 41, of the 1100 block of Meadow Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bryan Muller, 25, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:24 p.m. Oct. 18 at State Highway 99 and Bogue Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.