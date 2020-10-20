DUI ARRESTS
Juan C. Alvarado, 26, of the 1100 block of Galaxy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:48 p.m. Oct. 19 on Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tayah T. Kendrick, 18, of the 2500 block of Hall Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:33 a.m. Oct. 19 on Seventh Avenue. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jasdeep Singh, 30, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:21 a.m. Oct. 19 on Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edgar F. Cabreraromero, 30, of the 100 block of Montana Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:42 p.m. Oct. 18 on Muir Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.