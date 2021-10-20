FELONY ARRESTS
Roberto Valencia-Gonzalez, 34, of the 300 block of Heatherington Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 11:20 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 700 block of N. Palora Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Chavez, 30, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 900 block of Cooper Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Duncan Burns, 50, of the 300 block of Aylor Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:25 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 300 block of Colusa Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, battery and multiple parole violations. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew L. Cupit, 30, of the 200 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 18 at Granada Way at Queens Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a previous DUI conviction and evading. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Charles C. McCorkle, 31, of the 3200 block of Feather River Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:38 p.m. Oct. 19 near the Feather River on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dylan P. Patrick, 30, of the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:27 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.