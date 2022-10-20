Lakhvir Singh, 44, of the 600 block of Calaveras Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:18 a.m. Oct. 19 at Garden Highway and Winship, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Peter Ticknor Jr., 44, of Magalia, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Bridge Street and Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of bringing alcohol/drugs into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joanna Figueroa, 34, of the 700 block of Richland Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:11 p.m. Oct. 19 at her own residence, on suspicion of grand theft of money/labor/property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.