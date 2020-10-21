FELONY ARRESTS
Raymond D. Martinex, 40, of the 2800 block of Gum Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:53 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 2800 block of Gum Street in Live Oak on suspicion of criminal threats and brandishing a weapon or firearm to intimidate. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Danielle C. Williams, 32, of the 3500 block of Sutter Trails Court, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 9:33 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 3500 block of Sutter Trails Court in Plumas Lake on suspicion of criminal threats and inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Douglas P. Marshall, 43, of the 1400 block of Germaine Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 2:01 a.m. Oct. 21 on Park Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, carrying a concealed, stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Elizabeth Sandoval, 59, of the 8000 block of Rush River Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:58 p.m. Oct. 20 on southbound State Route 99 south of Sankey Road.She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.