FELONY ARRESTS
Curt E. Carroll Jr., 47, of the 1900 block of Plumas Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 20 at River Oaks Boulevard and Algodon Road on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kyle Clarke, 32, of the 200 block of Anita Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 20 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Rodriguez, 34, of the 9000 block of Ida Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at midnight Oct. 20 on Highway 99 at Wilson Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.