FELONY ARREST
Thomas Allen Widener, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:43 p.m. Oct. 20 at the 700 block of E Street, on suspicion of burglary and forgery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rodolfo Parra Breton, 39, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:28 a.m. Oct. 20 at State Highway 99 and Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Blake Chissie, 28, of the 4000 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:16 p.m. Oct. 20 at Sutter Street and Lamon Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jackson Xiong, 34, of the 1700 block of West Port Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:21 a.m. Oct. 21 in Yuba County. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
