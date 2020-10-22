FELONY ARRESTS
Austin J. Somera, 26, of the 500 block of Madrone Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 300 block of Del Norte Avenue on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jack R. Unbankes, 33, of San Francisco was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 21 in Marysville on suspicion of a felon in possession of tear gas. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesse J. Kopfman, 34, of the 4500 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:35 a.m. Oct. 21 on Ellis Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled narcotic and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Casey T. Cutright, 39, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:07 a.m. Oct. 21 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ricardo Rivera, 27, of the 3800 block of Arcano Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 21. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Paul R. Keola, 22, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:07 a.m. Oct. 21 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.