FELONY ARRESTS
Samantha Davis, 48, of Fresno, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 800 block of West Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possessing a stolen vehicle. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Earl I. Smith, 29, of the 700 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:24 p.m. Oct. 21 on Olivehurst Avenue, north of 13th Street, Olivehurst, on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer, threatening to commit a crime, and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Moses A. Martinez, 37, homeless, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 21 on Highway 65 at Dairy Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.