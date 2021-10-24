Marysville, CA (95901)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.