FELONY ARRESTS
Janet G. Lever, 63, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 24 at River Oaks Boulevard and Algodon Road on suspicion of DUI with injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Merida Williams, 29, of the 1700 block of McCarthy Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:12 p.m. Oct. 24 at Morton Street and Park Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of DUI with injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Randy Cooper, 31, of the 1700 block of Dhillon Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at his residence on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Oswaldo Chavez, 23, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:32 p.m. Oct. 24 on Ellis Lake Court, Marysville, on suspicion of buying or receiving a known stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jacob Roselius, 32, of the 1400 block of Mirada Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:43 a.m. Oct. 24 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ajapal Singh, 23, of the 500 block of Diamond Pointe Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. Oct. 24 at his residence on suspicion of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Ocampo, 38, of the 1000 block of Earnhardt Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:47 p.m. Oct. 23 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anjelique Ruybal, 20, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:14 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 1700 block of Sequoia Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin White, 21, of the 2200 block of Huston Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:14 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jones Road and Teesdale Road on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Angrej Sahota, 47, of the 1700 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:29 p.m. Oct. 24 on Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Javier S. Ramirez-Nunez, 48, of the 3800 block of Tudor Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 a.m. Oct. 24 at Grand Avenue and Arboga Road, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Vanessa Rivera, 22, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 a.m. Oct. 24 at Bridge Street and Boyd Street, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lena L. Vanderford, 43, of Los Angeles, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:14 p.m. Oct. 23 on Hammonton Smartsville Road, east of Beale Air Force Base Doolittle Gate. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alexander Martinez-Adams, 26, of the 4200 block of Larson Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:22 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 800 block of East Onstott Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jared Miller, 41, of the 1800 block of Sicard Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Stabler Lane and Colusa Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Maria Haro, 53, of the 2200 block of Anita Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:57 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 9300 block of Highway 99. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathean Moreno, 22, of the 1600 block of Tres Picos Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis Tejeda, 18, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Oct. 22 at their residence. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Lujano-Jimenez, 34, of the 700 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Oct. 22 at Live Oak Boulevard and Bird Street. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ramon Zamudio, 32, of the 2200 block of Encinal Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 21 at Highway 99 northbound at Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.