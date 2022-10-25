FELONY ARRESTS

Bernabe Taddy, 56, of the 1100 block of Skyline Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 10:41 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Sutter Bypass near the Sutter National Wildlife Refuge on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place under specific circumstances, possessing or discharging a firearm on department lands, violation of firearm restrictions and unauthorized hunting. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

