Bernabe Taddy, 56, of the 1100 block of Skyline Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 10:41 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Sutter Bypass near the Sutter National Wildlife Refuge on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place under specific circumstances, possessing or discharging a firearm on department lands, violation of firearm restrictions and unauthorized hunting. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Trevor Burchard, 22, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:15 a.m. Oct. 24 at Quickstop on Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of rape by force or fear and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ashley Russell, 29, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 600 block of Elm Street in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree burglary and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Youa Moua, 29, of the 7500 block of Eddylee Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 600 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaszmine Manigo, 33, of the 300 block of Oregon Street, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:49 p.m. Oct. 24 on Butte House Road in Yuba City on suspicion of embezzlement by employee and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Baljinder Singh, 38, of the 1800 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 on Hawthorne Street at B Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jerry Moorewheat, 38, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 1300 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth E. Mosley, 38, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:04 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road in Olivehurst on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting arrest and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Connor M. Schuman, 34, of La Porte Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:23 p.m. Oct. 20 on La Porte Road in Brownsville on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dylan Cron, 30, of the 1000 block of Maple Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:52 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of Maple Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cassandra M. Mackensen, 32, of the 700 block of Bunce Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:09 a.m. Oct. 21 at Riverfront Park in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Joshua N. Sanderson, 32, of the 11800 block of Smith Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:53 p.m. Oct. 21 at Rite Aid in Olivehurst on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Shane M.I. Braden, 30, of the 4300 block of Twain Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:25 a.m. Oct. 23 on Highway 65 at McGowen Parkway in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ryan R. Haworth, 19, of 75 Maverick Lane, Lincoln, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:41 a.m. Oct. 23 in Yuba County on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael J. Cox, 26, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and obstructing. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.